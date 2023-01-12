Zouk Group Announces Formidable 2023 Roster of Las Vegas DJ Residencies

Zouk Las Vegas has announced the 2023 DJ residencies for its flagship clubbing properties, Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.

The powerhouse roster of artists includes some of the biggest names in EDM and hip-hop, like deadmau5, Kaskade, DJ Snake, Zedd, Jack Harlow, Tiësto, Travis Scott and more.

Known for pushing the envelope at the intersection of technology and live music in Vegas, Zouk Group, who were named EDM.com’s best event organizer of 2021, offers unparalleled clubbing experiences at both their daytime and nighttime venues.

Ayu Dayclub, an outdoor oasis inspired by the islands of Southeast Asia, is a must-visit when it comes to Vegas pool parties. Meanwhile, the innovative and jaw-dropping "Mothership" installation in Zouk Nightclub has changed the game for nightlife in Sin City.

Check out the full list of confirmed 2023 Zouk Group residents below. For tickets and more information, head here.

Zouk Group Las Vegas DJ Residencies 2023

Audien

Cash Cash

Charly Jordan

Cheat Codes

deadmau5

Dee Jay Silver

DJ Snake

DJ Tay James

Duke Dumont

Emo Nite

G-Eazy

Jack Harlow

Jonas Blue

Kaskade

Kromi

Louis The Child

Ludacris

Madds

The Martinez Brothers

Nervo

Sean O’Mally

SLANDER

Tiësto

Travis Scott

Zedd

Zen Freeman

