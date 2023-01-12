Skip to main content
Zouk Group Announces Formidable 2023 Roster of Las Vegas DJ Residencies

Zouk Group Announces Formidable 2023 Roster of Las Vegas DJ Residencies

Zedd, deadmau5, Travis Scott and more are set to throw down at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub in 2023.

Zouk Group Las Vegas

Zedd, deadmau5, Travis Scott and more are set to throw down at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub in 2023.

Zouk Las Vegas has announced the 2023 DJ residencies for its flagship clubbing properties, Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.

The powerhouse roster of artists includes some of the biggest names in EDM and hip-hop, like deadmau5, Kaskade, DJ Snake, Zedd, Jack Harlow, Tiësto, Travis Scott and more.

Known for pushing the envelope at the intersection of technology and live music in Vegas, Zouk Group, who were named EDM.com’s best event organizer of 2021, offers unparalleled clubbing experiences at both their daytime and nighttime venues.

Ayu Dayclub, an outdoor oasis inspired by the islands of Southeast Asia, is a must-visit when it comes to Vegas pool parties. Meanwhile, the innovative and jaw-dropping "Mothership" installation in Zouk Nightclub has changed the game for nightlife in Sin City.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

272751101_472673501134260_5849897269383050252_n
NEWS

Zouk Group Announces Formidable 2023 Roster of Las Vegas DJ Residencies

Zedd, deadmau5, Travis Scott and more are set to throw down at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub in 2023.

By Rachel Freeman
aAD979CAAEwRYTtK4Bc567-1200-80
GEAR + TECH

This Astonishing Digital Piano Uses "Flying Drones" as Speakers

Roland is flying high with this ambitious concept.

By Lennon Cihak
FkCaSXfXwBciQGF
MUSIC RELEASES

D-Sturb, Act of Rage and Nolz Drop Electrifying Q-dance Records Collab, "Magnetism"

"Magnetism" immersives hardstyle fans in a canvas of thrashing sound design.

By Lennon Cihak

Check out the full list of confirmed 2023 Zouk Group residents below. For tickets and more information, head here.

Zouk Group Las Vegas DJ Residencies 2023

Audien
Cash Cash
Charly Jordan
Cheat Codes
deadmau5
Dee Jay Silver
DJ Snake
DJ Tay James
Duke Dumont
Emo Nite
G-Eazy
Jack Harlow
Jonas Blue
Kaskade
Kromi
Louis The Child
Ludacris
Madds
The Martinez Brothers
Nervo
Sean O’Mally
SLANDER
Tiësto
Travis Scott
Zedd
Zen Freeman

Follow Zouk Las Vegas:

Facebook: facebook.com/ZoukGroupLasVegas
Instagram: instagram.com/ZoukGroupLasVegas
Website: zoukgrouplv.com

Related

DJ Snake
NEWS

DJ Snake, Louis The Child, ZHU, More Nab Summer Residencies in Las Vegas

The Zouk Group is taking over the Strip.

nervo
EVENTS

NERVO Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency With Zouk Group

The twins will join Zedd, Tiësto and more as residents at Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub.

deadmau5 zouk
NEWS

Zouk Group Announces Exclusive deadmau5 "cube" Residency In Las Vegas

In 2022, Zouk Nightclub will be the only place to see deadmau5's iconic "cube" show in Las Vegas.

[Press pic 2] Kaskade (c) Mark Owens
NEWS

Resorts World Las Vegas Inks Deal With Kaskade to Join Formidable 2023 Resident Lineup

Kaskade is set to debut at Resorts World's Zouk Nightclub in January 2023.

tiesto zedd
NEWS

New Las Vegas Residencies Will Pay Tiësto and Zedd $250,000 for Each DJ Set

A local news outlet claims that the newest clubs on the Las Vegas Strip are paying lavish sums for DJ sets from Tiësto and Zedd.

Tiesto 8.21 (2)
FEATURES

How Singapore's Zouk Group Is Parlaying Decades of Success In Las Vegas—And Changing the Fabric of Sin City

Zouk Group has been a lifestyle destination dynamo throughout southeast Asia for three decades. We got a tour of the company's first U.S. properties at the new Resorts World in Las Vegas.

Zouk Nightclub tiesto
NEWS

Zouk Group and E11EVEN Forge Powerhouse Partnership to Bring Packed Weekend of Events to Las Vegas

Zouk Group and E11EVEN are bringing Zedd, Tiësto, DJ Snake and more to Las Vegas over Memorial Day Weekend.

zedd tiesto
EVENTS

Dates Revealed for Zedd and Tiësto's Las Vegas Summer Residencies

Both Zedd and Tiësto will make their debuts over July 4th Weekend.