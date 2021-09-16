Rolling Stone Has a New "500 Best Songs of All Time" List for All of Us to Complain About

September 16, 2021
This is an opinion column. The thoughts and viewpoints expressed are those of the author, Phil Scilippa.

It's been 17 long years since Rolling Stone published a list of the "500 Best Songs of All Time." 17 years is quite a stretch of time to update the previous version, which many readers took issue with. That's to be expected, though—after all, calling anything the "best" is subjective and entirely based on personal opinions.

But the issue is: some people's opinions are wrong. So after 17 years of moaning and complaining about the previous list, I took a gander at the new version released yesterday with a glimmer of hope in my eyes. But now I'm not sure why I bothered.

Surely there should have been enough great music in the past 17 years that would dethrone some of the older bits that might not have deserved their places in the previous version. But alas, we've sunk even lower in 2021. 

Let me preface this op-ed by saying that much of the list is reasonable. Prince, Chuck Berry, Hall & Oates, Tears for Fears, Aretha Franklin, and a slew of other seminal artists are present, and certainly deserve their places on the list of 500.

Rolling Stone established the list's order by convoking "a poll of more than 250 artists, musicians, and producers — from Angelique Kidjo to Zedd, Sam Smith to Megan Thee Stallion, M. Ward to Bill Ward." Surely, much of the great music present on the list can be attributed to votes from these artists. But sadly, that means they're also responsible for the stinkers. 

Let's take a look at a big problem with the list: out of 500 songs, only five electronic or dance music tracks are represented. They come courtesy of five different artists. First up is Daft Punk, who only breached into the #465 spot with "Get Lucky." Depeche Mode unjustly appear at #415 with the timeless "Enjoy The Silence," while Marshall Jefferson's house music masterstroke "Move Your Body (The House Music Anthem)" appears in the 335th spot. 

