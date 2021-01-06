Beatsource Launches "VIP Crates" Playlist Series

Beatsource, the music platform for open-format DJs from DJcity and Beatport, has called upon some of the most prominent DJs in the industry to kick off its "VIP Crates" playlist series.

The series is designed to give DJs insight into what's being played by the industry's top tastemakers worldwide, and has been launched with an impressive roster of artists. Lil Jon, ZHU, Major Lazer's Walshy Fire, DJ Amen, Craig David, and many more have curated playlists showcasing what's being played in their DJ sets at the moment.

"The groundswell of support we've received from these enormously successful artists and DJs wanting to be a part of our initial rollout of VIP Crates has been amazing," said Edwin “DJ Phenom” Paredes, Chief Content Officer at Beatsource. "We're looking forward to adding more influential tastemakers to the VIP Crates mix in the coming months."

“VIP Crates is a perfect example of Beatsource’s brilliance," added Beatsource board member A-Trak in a statement. "DJing is more than just keeping up with the newest releases and knowing the classics. Every DJ has their own personal go-to’s, those tracks that never leave the crates even though they never charted. Weapons, tools. Being able to tap into that with a subscription is huge.”



All of the playlists have been made available via the Beatsource download store and Beatsource LINK music streaming service, which allows open-format DJs to stream directly from the platform in real time.

To view the full roster of VIP Crates playlists and download, visit the "VIP Crates" page on Beatsource.