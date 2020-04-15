Dutch electronic imprint bitbird today released create together vol.1, a compilation of music created by bitbird fans.

Teaming up with Discord, who did an extraordinary job curating the project's ten dazzling tracks after a one-month beat-making competition on its platform, bitbird succeeded with flying colors in highlighting unheralded yet incredible producers to feature in its catalog. The collection is a true testament to bitbird's unwavering commitment to community and represents a true microcosm of the label's altruistic tendencies.

bitbird has long been a bona fide tastemaker not only in electronic music, but also its lo-fi, downtempo, and ambient subgenres. The South Holland-based imprint, founded by future bass kingpin San Holo, has the profound ability to consistently churn out eloquent, technically pristine dance ballads that tug at the heartstrings with each lush chord progression. Such is the case with create together vol.1, which the label expounded on in a statement provided to The Nocturnal Times.

“The beauty of the project is that the Discord community brought it to us. They started the server, they grew it, they created this project based on the ‘create forever’ mantra and delivered it to us on a silver platter. Sourced in the community, created with the community and curated in the community. They just asked us for our feedback, but we loved it so much we immediately decided to release it.”

To celebrate the release, bitbird is hosting a live stream on Saturday, April 18 featuring all the artists who appeared on the compilation in addition to a few of its usual suspects, including Duskus, Rome in Silver, and San Holo.

