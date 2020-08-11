Skrillex, Alison Wonderland Agent Simon Clarkson Joins ICM to Oversee EDM Division

Venerated talent agency ICM Partners has hired veteran agent Simon Clarkson to spearhead its Electronic Dance Music division.

Clarkson, who spent eight years at rival organization William Morris Endeavor, also ran Mainstage Artists prior to his ICM appointment. According to Variety, Clarkson played a pivotal role in developing a number of the most renowned artists in EDM, including Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Alison Wonderland, Kygo, Eric Prydz, and Above & Beyond, among many others.

The announcement of Clarkson's hiring arrives after the news in March 2020 that ICM Partners acquired London-based music agency Primary Talent International, which represents Daft Punk, Lana Del Rey, Noel Gallagher, and many more.

"We are thrilled to have Simon join the agency to help us build out a domestic Electronic Music Department, an area we’ve long wanted to expand in," said Rob Prinz, Worldwide Head of Concerts at ICM Partners. "His talent and experience are a perfect fit for us.”

"Simon is highly respected within our industry, has tremendous clients, relationships, and expertise that perfectly complement our strengths and we could not be happier to have him join the ICM/Primary family," added Matt Bates, Head of International at PTI/ICM.