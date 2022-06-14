Skip to main content
Tetrix Bass, ROY KNOX and Ellen Louise Drop Anthemic Melodic Bass Single, "When I’m Gone"

Tetrix Bass, ROY KNOX and Ellen Louise Drop Anthemic Melodic Bass Single, "When I’m Gone"

The three talents have landed on NCS for a melodic tune of epic proportions.

c/o Press

The three talents have landed on NCS for a melodic tune of epic proportions.

A full seven years after he marked one of the label’s first releases, Tetrix Bass has finally made his anticipated return to NCS in collaboration with Israeli compatriot ROY KNOX and U.K.-based singer-songwriter Ellen Louise. 

With 10 years of experience, Tetrix Bass has cemented himself as one of Israel's most acclaimed bass music producers with his versatile style and Middle Eastern sonic influences. The beatsmith has also performed alongside the likes of Borgore, The Chainsmokers, Virtual Riot, NGHTMRE and many more.

ROY KNOX on the other hand has landed huge streaming hits with releases such as "About Me" alongside Koven and "Lost In Sound," his very first release back in 2019. In just over three years, the melodic bass trailblazer has went from an unheralded artist to NCS mainstay, with millions of streams under his belt. 

Tetrix Bass, ROY KNOX and Ellen Louise's fresh collaboration is titled "When I'm Gone." Hard-hitting yet emotive, the single makes for an impressive combination of talents. KNOX has made a name for himself over the past few years with his explosive melodic bass style, while Louise has been writing original music since the age of 14 and went on to study at the Leeds College of Music.

Driven by mind-bending sound design and heavenly melodies, “When I’m Gone” finds Tetrix Bass and KNOX combining their respective talents masterfully. While Louise laces their anthemic style with a celestial topline, the two producers juxtapose mesmeric atmospheres with heavy-hitting drops, delivering a potent sonic journey.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Tetrix Bass, ROY KNOX and Ellen Louise Drop Anthemic Melodic Bass Single, "When I’m Gone"

The three talents have landed on NCS for a melodic tune of epic proportions.

By Konstantinos Karakolis14 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-11 at 5.00.14 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ G-String and TC5Official Reunite On Sultry House Track, “I want you to know”

DJ G-String said the smooth single is about "reaching out to people you care about and letting them know how much they mean to you."

By EDM.com Staff19 hours ago
don diablo
NEWS

Don Diablo Launches New Record Label to Bridge House Music and Contemporary Art

An offshoot of Diablo's venerated HEXAGON label, HΞXHIBITION was developed to connect artists and fans with a shared love of digital art.

By Jason Heffler19 hours ago

Listen to "When I'm Gone" below:

FOLLOW TETRIX BASS: 

Facebook: facebook.com/Tetrixbass
Twitter: twitter.com/tetrixbass
Instagram: instagram.com/tetrixbass
Spotify: spoti.fi/39hOM7U

FOLLOW ROY KNOX: 

Facebook: facebook.com/RoyKnoxMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/ROYKNOXMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/royknoxmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3NMummj

FOLLOW ELLEN LOUISE:

Twitter: twitter.com/ellenloumusic
Instagram: instagram.com/ellenlouisemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/39jZnPq

Related

SLANDER
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER Drops New Melodic Bass Single "When I'm With You" on Their Heaven Sent Imprint

Joining forces with Synymata and singer-songwriter neverwaves, the tune is sure to become a festival mainstay.

Egzod
MUSIC RELEASES

Egzod Releases Bass Anthem “Departure” Ft. evOke on NCS

The producer’s latest offering makes it on NCS’s annual compilation album, and is the best way for him to close out the year.

NGHTMRE Grabbitz Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE and Grabbitz Drop Melodic Bass Single “Bruises”

The two combined their talents for the emotion-packed single “Bruises,” out now on Ultra Records.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Crystal Skies and MitiS Reunite With Linney for Melodic Bass Anthem, "Gone"

"Gone" is the first single from Crystal Skies' forthcoming debut album.

Rival
MUSIC RELEASES

Rival Teams Up With Caravn For Bass-Heavy "Be Gone"

The producer's latest track is once again a banger.

Alesso and Katy Perry
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Alesso and Katy Perry's High-Profile Collaboration, "When I'm Gone"

The music video for the new release will premiere at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN next month.

Morgan Page
MUSIC RELEASES

Morgan Page Unites With Pex L for New Single "Gone My Way"

The producer is back on Armada Music for another strong release.

Kasbo
MUSIC RELEASES

Kasbo Drops Two New Album Singles, "Staying in Love" and "Skogsrå"

The talented producer's forthcoming album is shaping up nicely.