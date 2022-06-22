Watch Swedish House Mafia's Full Coachella 2022 Headlining Performance
There is no performance that encapsulates Swedish House Mafia's comeback like the group's Coachella 2022 set.
They broke the internet with their historic performance at the iconic Indio festival, which counts Calvin Harris as its only other DJ headliner in the last decade. It was a big moment not only for the iconic trio, but also for the electronic dance music community at large.
Sharing the festival's top slot with The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia put on a show for the Coachella faithful. Fans were blitzed with a breathtaking latticework of generational anthems like "Miami 2 Ibiza" and music from the band's long-awaited debut album, Paradise Again.
Swedish House Mafia uploaded the breathtaking performance to their official YouTube channel.
Swedish House Mafia have now uploaded their headlining performance to their official YouTube channel. You can watch the full set below.
