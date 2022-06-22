Skip to main content
Watch Swedish House Mafia's Full Coachella 2022 Headlining Performance

Watch Swedish House Mafia's Full Coachella 2022 Headlining Performance

Swedish House Mafia uploaded the breathtaking performance to their official YouTube channel.

brphoto.co

Swedish House Mafia uploaded the breathtaking performance to their official YouTube channel.

There is no performance that encapsulates Swedish House Mafia's comeback like the group's Coachella 2022 set.

They broke the internet with their historic performance at the iconic Indio festival, which counts Calvin Harris as its only other DJ headliner in the last decade. It was a big moment not only for the iconic trio, but also for the electronic dance music  community at large.

swedish house mafia

Left to right: Steve Angello, Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia perform at Coachella's 2022 edition.

Sharing the festival's top slot with The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia put on a show for the Coachella faithful. Fans were blitzed with a breathtaking latticework of generational anthems like "Miami 2 Ibiza" and music from the band's long-awaited debut album, Paradise Again.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Watch Swedish House Mafia's Full Coachella 2022 Headlining Performance

Swedish House Mafia uploaded the breathtaking performance to their official YouTube channel.

By EDM.com Staff10 seconds ago
282291787_555664752587631_2211790734334019788_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Sub Focus Drops Anthemic Single, "Off The Ground"

The surprise single had operated as one of the drum & bass star's most coveted unreleased tracks after a spin at London's iconic Printworks.

By Jason Heffler33 minutes ago
sippy
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to SIPPY's Spellbinding "Captive" EP

Propelled by its stunning titular track, "Captive" explores the perils of chasing a temporary high.

By Jason Heffler1 hour ago

Swedish House Mafia have now uploaded their headlining performance to their official YouTube channel. You can watch the full set below.

FOLLOW SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/swedishhousemafia
Instagram: instagram.com/swedishhousemafia
Twitter: twitter.com/swedishousemafia
Spotify: spoti.fi/36uoBWe

Related

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
NEWS

Creamfields All But Confirms Swedish House Mafia as 2019 Headliners

Swedish House Mafia are set for another 2019 performance.

FCJ4W-LVkAEJZIW
EVENTS

Swedish House Mafia Confirmed for Coachella 2022

Coachella confirmed the news on October 20th via the iconic Indio festival's socials media.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Signed to New Management in 2019

New year, new Swedish House Mafia.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Pull Out of Weekend Festival Performance

Swedish House Mafia have cancelled another stop on their 2019 tour.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Watch Swedish House Mafia's First Show of 2019 at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm

Swedish House Mafia have commenced their anticipated 2019 tour.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia May Have Revealed Another Festival Show

More mysterious Swedish House Mafia Posters have appeared.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Announce Four New 2019 Tour Dates

For once, Swedish House Mafia have revealed more than one date at a time.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
EVENTS

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd Replace Kanye West As Coachella 2022 Headliner

The "Moth To A Flame" collaborators will perform in the festival-closing slot on Sunday night.