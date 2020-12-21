A 12-Year-Old DJ Hosted a Rave in His School's Bathroom During Lunch Break

If you want to be a good DJ, you've got to start from 'scratch'.
DJ Cael Bell

If you want to be a good DJ, you've got to start from scratch. Despite that horrible pun, please continue on to read about a 12-year-old Manchester boy who DJed at his own rave held in his school's bathroom.

Instead of throwing down potato chips and a sammie during his lunch break, Cael Bell threw down electronic bangers in his school's toilets. According to a report by The Mirror, the diminutive DJ's set lasted for 30 minutes, at which point his teachers at St. Antony's Roman Catholic School raided the party and confiscated his equipment. What a buzzkill.

The boy's mother, Louise Bell, took the incident in stride. "I had to laugh. It has been a terrible year and I couldn't be angry with my son for trying to spread some cheer," she told The Mirror. "When I got the call, it made perfect sense. Cael had been up, dressed and ready to leave for school early that morning which was unheard of in our house. He had the biggest smile on his face so I knew he had something up his sleeve."

Louise also took to Facebook to make light of the situation, asking, "Am I wrong for finding this funny?" You can read her full Facebook post below, in which she also writes that she is trying to obtain footage from the bathroom rave.

A friend of the Bell family has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to supply the young DJ with a better rig. Any funds raised above the initiative's goal of £1,000 will be directed to a charitable organization called Listen Up Therapy, which offers therapy to people in the music industry. You can check out the campaign here.

Source: The Mirror

