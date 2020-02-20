mau5trap's C.H.A.Y. Unveils Hidden Vocal, Songwriting Talent on Latest EP, Your Interpretation

Orlando-based techno producer C.H.A.Y. was one of the hottest prospects on mau5trap in 2019. Yesterday, he showed that he’s ready for an even bigger 2020 with his latest EP, Your Interpretation.

Since launching his project in 2017, Orlando-based DJ/producer C.H.A.Y. (real name Christopher Fratt) has earned co-signs from artists like deadmau5, I_o and Claude VonStroke for his vivid techno production and fun, danceable rhythms. This has helped him earn releases with not only mau5trap, but Dirtybird and Insomniac Records as well.

For his first release of the new decade, C.H.A.Y. has returned with a similar dark, electro/techno sound, but for the first time ever the project features entirely his own voice and lyrics. While he’s sampled his vocals in the past, mau5trap requested them for this project to help fully realize the 24-year-old’s potential and dynamism on record.

“I think it made the songs more interesting,” said Fratt, who spoke to EDM.com earlier in the week. “It gave me a chance to tell more of a story.”

Through the EP’s three tracks - “Keychain,” “Virtual Landscape,” “Your Interpretation” - the Florida producer covers themes of acceptance and hope. Utilizing synths, bouncy techno beats, and distorted vocals, Fratt creates a virtual landscape that’s danceable and conveys its hopeful message with uplifting production.

Adding vocals makes the C.H.A.Y. project feel even more personal, which generates excitement for a potential full-length release with the label later this year. Stream or download Your Interpretation via mau5trap across platforms here.

