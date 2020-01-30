First Hardwell Interview in Two Years on Revealed Podcast

In 2018, modern EDM legend Hardwell (real name Robbert van de Corput) announced his official retirement from live touring. Since then, he's been relatively quiet in the public eye. But now, van de Corput has sat down with his long time friend Domeno on the Revealed Podcast to speak out about what he's been up to as of late.

The hourlong interview covers a lot of ground. van de Corput speaks on everything from his early days coming up in the Dutch electronic dance music scene, to recent successes with his Revealed Recordings imprint.

Hardwell diehards are mostly wondering what the superstar DJ and producer has been up to during his break from world tours, however. His answer is simple: living his life. Taking the time to enjoy his family, hang out with friends, and have what some would call a "normal life," van de Corput says that his break was a much needed mental reset that's given him an opportunity to rediscover himself both musically and as a human being.

Also discussed in the interview are van de Corput's history and first big successes (beginning at the young age of 14), his idol and mentor Tiësto, and the ever-evolving state of the dance music scene as a whole.

Hardwell has also been hard at work in the studio working on new music, as ever, and he spoke on how he's constantly trying to evolve his sound, but most importantly, create the music he loves.

There's no word yet on if or when van de Corput will return to touring, but fans are undoubtedly awaiting it eagerly.

FOLLOW HARDWELL:

Facebook: facebook.com/djhardwell

Twitter: twitter.com/HARDWELL

Instagram: instagram.com/hardwell

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/hardwell