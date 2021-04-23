REZZ and deadmau5 Unveil Hotly Anticipated Midtempo Banger, "Hypnocurrency"

Like a legendary crossover event between two of your favorite TV shows, "Hypnocurrency" blends the best of both artists' worlds.

"Hypnocurrency," the long-awaited first-ever collaboration from REZZ and deadmau5, has finally arrived.

The single, out now via mau5trap, is primed to be one of electronic music's most memorable crossover moments of the year. It's like the NBA All-Star Game or a primetime special with the casts of your two favorite TV shows, only better. To boot, REZZ and deadmau5 will be hosting a virtual hangout on Discord to celebrate the release. You can tune in here at 2PM PT (5PM ET).

Locked and loaded with menacing synths, "Hypnocurrency" deftly pulls from each producer's signature sonic niches, making it the best of both worlds for fans of REZZ and deadmau5 alike. Dreamy midtempo drops play against bright tones and minimalist arrangements, overlaid against the track's haunting soundscape.

"I feel like my collab with deadmau5 is an exact split of his sounds and mine, which is a high standard I set before ever sending him an idea," REZZ tweeted.

Fans have been patiently awaiting a release from this trendsetting tandem since 2018, when REZZ leaked audio from one of their studio sessions on her Instagram. But it wasn't until March that word officially came down the ladder on an official collaboration: "Hypnocurrency."

Given the artists' longtime friendship, we're hopeful that this track will be just the first of many to be released from the vault. It may also appear on REZZ's upcoming untitled album, which was completed on March 12th, she recently announced.

The hype surrounding this collaboration was also marked by the drop of four audiovisual "Hypnocurrency" NFTs, which went live on Tuesday, April 20th. "JPY," the collection's only single edition piece, sold for $8,540.49 and featured an animated blend of each artists' iconic logos.

