REZZ Is Launching Her Own Record Label

REZZ revealed the new record label will also host branded events.

Tessa Paisan

Envisioning a bold future for her fellow electronic music artists, it seems REZZ's signature glasses aren't neon, but rose-colored.

The famed Canadian DJ and producer has revealed the development of a brand new record label, which she will helm. The launch seems like the next natural step for REZZ, who has long operated on the bleeding edge of electronic dance music.

Longtime fans can expect the hypnotic, gritty electo sound that has propelled the two-time JUNO Electronic Album of the Year award winner to international acclaim.

"You can already guess what kind of music I’ll be looking for," REZZ said in a follow-up tweet, adding that the new record label will also host branded events. "Slow, trippy HOT ass , mid-tempo bob your head ( and maybe even shake ur ass while your at it ) type beat + more (i like slow dub stuff too) (stuff that makes u question existence)."

The announcement arrives in the wake of REZZ's stunning Spiral album and a massive eponymous North American tour. She has not yet divulged further details about the new label, including a name, launch date or demo submission instructions.

Stay tuned to EDM.com for more information about the label as it becomes available.

