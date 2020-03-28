Seven Lions Shares 5-Track EP, Find Another Way

Seven Lions (real name Jeff Montalvo) has released his latest EP, Find Another Way, via his Ophelia Records imprint.

Find Another Way features four new tracks as well as his previously released single, "Only Now." The EP offers yet another strong showing from Montalvo, as he's once again created moving tracks infused with heavy bass alongside a slew talented vocalists. Each track of the EP contains a feature, including two from Tyler Graves as well as collaborations with Au5 and Crystal Skies, April Bender, and HALIENE. Fans of Montalvo has been itching for a new EP and Find Another Way delivers everything they've been asking for.

Montalvo has become a household name in the dance music community, as he's impressed with not only his diverse production skill but his unique and carefully curated label as well. Last year he released his iconic single with Wooli, Trivecta, and Nevve, "Island," as well as "Another Me" with Wooli, Excision, and Dylan Matthew. Earlier this month, Montalvo announced the 3rd iteration of his Chronicles event series is scheduled for July 11th at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state.

