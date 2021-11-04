Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Alison Wonderland Revives Whyte Fang Alias With Distorted Banger, "TIDES": Listen
Publish date:

Alison Wonderland Revives Whyte Fang Alias With Distorted Banger, "TIDES": Listen

With more from Wonderland's musical nom de plume promised on the horizon, this is one train you'll want to hop onto early.
Author:

Whyte Fang

With more from Wonderland's musical nom de plume promised on the horizon, this is one train you'll want to hop onto early.

Alison Wonderland has heeded the call of the wild with her Whyte Fang alias, which made its return this week after more than six years since new music last arrived. Her new single "TIDES" dropped today under her own FMU Records banner.

"This is all the weird stuff," Wonderland playfully warned while teasing its release. She's not wrong: during its 105 seconds, frenetic strings manage to mutate into a firestorm of distorted 808s and eerie synths. The wonky "TIDES" then sprints across the finish line with an adventurous second drop in double time, delivering a raucous rush of drum & bass.

While hectic in its structure, "TIDES" is enticing in its sound design, which finds Whyte Fang bringing the arrangement together for one cohesive and fascinating listen. With more from Wonderland's musical nom de plume promised on the horizon, this is one train you'll want to hop onto early.

Check out "TIDES" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

Recommended Articles

Nicky Romero Protocol Recordings Label Night for Amsterdam Dance Event at Escape Nightclub
INTERVIEWS

Nicky Romero on Historic Protocol Recordings ADE Party, Monocule Alias and More

"This show means a lot to me not only as an artist but also as a person."

4 hours ago
Morten at Enso Vancouver
INTERVIEWS

MORTEN on the Impact of Future Rave Music, Friendship With David Guetta, and Triumphant Return of ADE

"We wanted to change the way we saw the mainstage dance scene."

4 hours ago
FDEBDrFVkAo2y5Z
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland Revives Whyte Fang Alias With Distorted Banger, "TIDES": Listen

With more from Wonderland's musical nom de plume promised on the horizon, this is one train you'll want to hop onto early.

5 hours ago

FOLLOW WHYTE FANG:

Facebook: facebook.com/thewhytefang
Twitter: twitter.com/thewhytefang
Instagram: instagram.com/thewhytefang
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mGQQtP

Related

80527567_565348350913399_8067415249892873457_n
NEWS

Alison Wonderland Teases Return of Whyte Fang Alias With Never-Before-Heard Song: Watch

Not much is known about Whyte Fang, but Alison Wonderland offered fans a glimpse into her plans for the revival of the decade-old alias.

whyte fang
NEWS

Alison Wonderland is Reviving a Musical Alias From a Decade Ago

A cryptic Instagram post from Whyte Fang points to the return of the decade-old alias of Alison Wonderland.

Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan Stun With Genre-Bending Collab, "Anything"

The track blends Alison Wonderland's crystalline vocals with Valentino Khan's signature deep house energy.

Alison Wonderland
NEWS

Alison Wonderland Announces Release Date of First Whyte Fang Song In Over 6 Years

Alison Wonderland told fans they can expect to hear "all the weird stuff."

An image from Alison Wonderland's shoot with Vogue Czechoslovakia.
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland Shares Official Acoustic Version of "Peace"

Alison Wonderland has let her voice take center stage once again.

A color press photo of Australian DJ/producer Alison Wonderland standing in front of a red wall and biting her nail.
MUSIC RELEASES

ALISON WONDERLAND & M-PHAZES MAKE COLLABORATIVE COMEBACK WITH "MESSIAH" [LISTEN]

Two producers are making a comeback statement with the new standout single "Messiah."

Alison Wonderland
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland Teases Monster Third Album With New Single and Video, "Bad Things"

Out today via Astralwerks, "Bad Things" is an orchestral arrangement of raw vocals, brooding Rhodes, and a crescendoing drop.

A press photo of Alison Wonderland with purple hair and images from anime in the background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Bleep Bloop, Kill Paris Enlisted for Alison Wonderland's Awake The Remixes

Alison Wonderland's sophomore album got some hard-hitting remixes.