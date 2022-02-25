RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Debut Headlining Performance at The Gorge

Concertgoers in the Pacific Northwest will finally get to experience RÜFÜS DU SOL's exhilarating live show at their region's most iconic venue.

This fall, the Australian trio are making their headline debut at The Gorge Amphitheatre with help from the multitalented artist Fred again.. RÜFÜS DU SOL took to social media yesterday to share a short teaser showcasing the breathtaking views of the fabled open-air venue, noting that they've "been planning this one for a very long time."

Back in October, RÜFÜS DU SOL released their highly anticipated fourth studio album, Surrender, to critical acclaim. Just one month after that, they nabbed their third Grammy nomination for their single "Alive," which appeared on the captivating album.

RÜFÜS DU SOL's headline debut at The Gorge is scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, 2022. Pre-sale tickets to the show go on sale Monday, February 28th at 10AM PT. You can sign up for the pre-sale here.

FOLLOW RÜFÜS DU SOL:

Facebook: facebook.com/rufusdusol

Instagram: instagram.com/rufusdusol

Twitter: twitter.com/rufusdusol

Spotify: spoti.fi/35b5FL4